Nigerians Attack Football Fan Who Condemned Asisat Oshoala’s Shirtless Celebration

Prolific Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala too off her Nigerian jersey in celebration after scoring against co-host, Australia in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The Barcelona star picked her moment when she came on as a second-half substitute.

The Falcons were leading 2:1 when she exploited a defensive error in the 72nd minute and scored from a tight corner.

With excitement, Oshoala took off her jersey to celebrate her goal which sealed Nigeria’s victory in the encounter which later ended 3-2.

Samuel Ugochukwu in a short post on Twitter criticized Oshoala for the shirtless celebration.

He said, “Removing your jersey and exposing your body just because you scored a goal doesn’t make sense at all as a woman. Asisat Oshoala really needs to fix up.”

Removing your jersey and exposing your body just because you scored a goal doesn’t make sense at all as a woman.



Asisat Oshoala really need to fix up🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Wngo31tHRG — Number One🥇 (@numberonetweep) July 27, 2023

Ugochukwu received more than 8,000 replies to the comment.

Reacting on Twitter, a football fan with the handle, @jagabanolu said, “The guy is a hypocrite… he posts pictures of BBNaija where women are not fully dressed and don’t complain about that… the hypocrisy. Anyway, I think he did it to drive traffic to his page.”

A supporter of Oshoala @Tunde_Adeparusi tweeted, “But men are free to remove their Jerseys in jubilation when they score goals, right? Why not also challenge women involved in other sports like swimming, to make sure they wear their hijab before jumping into the pool? I think you’re the one whose mentality needs fixing.”

A football enthusiast @Germanprinz said, “You don’t understand the joy that comes with scoring a goal for your country. There is this football passion you don’t have. So, you wouldn’t understand.”

Twitter user, @SolomonDalung said, “Some of these unreasonable comments are misconceived if you know efforts invested in the victory & what it represents to her carrier. She was not at a religious event but foot pitch so reconciles your toxic sentiments by supporting the team instead of primordial bigotry.”

A football fan, @sum109 tweeted, “What sense does it make for men to remove their shirts when they score goals? Double standards!”

Reacting @eleyiofireland said, “She’s an adult, you don’t decide what she does with her life for her, if you are not comfortable with it then leave it… face your own life and do your thing your way.”

Twitter user, @amdalatShukran said, “One of the most iconic pictures of women’s football was Brandi Chastain’s goal celebration from US’99. You don’t need to watch any female sports if you have issues with her celebration mode.”

Another fan @FeelzOreo tweeted, “I guess forget what’s called emotion and the love of the game… Emotion took over her, after a lot of criticism… Sometimes we pay much attention to things not needed. But it wouldn’t be an offense if a man off his own clothes, but it’s wrong if a woman does. Change this mindset.”