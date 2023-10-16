NIPOST Boss Rejects Seat Offered By Staff After Protest

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Tola Odeyemi, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer/Postmaster-General of the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST), has finally taken up her role amid protest by disgruntled workers.

President Bola Tinubu’s decision to replace Adeyemi Adepoju with Odeyemi was greeted with protests from staff members said to be loyal to Adepoju.

Advertisement

Tola Odeyemi assumes office as NIPOST Boss

THE WHISTLER gathered that Odeyemi, on resumption, held discussions with the directors of NIPOST.

She was said to have declined a seat offered to her by members of staff and opted for a different seat.

Adepoju was among those affected by President Tinubu’s recent sacking spree across different agencies and parastatals of the Federal Government.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER reported that the dissatisfied employees openly opposed Odeyemi’s appointment and had launched a protest against the change of leadership.

Adepoju, an accountant and a former member of the House of Representatives representing Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency of Oyo State, was appointed a year ago during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari and was supposed to serve an initial term of five years.