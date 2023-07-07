Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Advises Tinubu Not To Repeat Buhari’s Mistake

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu should release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in line with the ruling of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, in 2022, and in accordance with the African Charter on human rights to self-determination which Nigeria is a signatory to.

Kanu is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra. He is being detained at the custody of the Department of the State Services in Abuja over alleged running a proscribed group, jumping bail and treason.

Appeal Court, Abuja, last year ordered the release of Kanu, describing the manner he was renditioned from Kenya to Nigeria in 2021 as a violation of international laws. The court also ordered the federal government to restitute Mr Kanu. The federal government, under Buhari, however, sought a stay of execution of the ruling at the Supreme Court.

Aloy Ejimakor, Kanu’s special counsel, described Kanu’s continued detention as ‘personal’ to former president Buhari, and advised incumbent Tinubu to, as a democrat, obey the court and release Kanu.

Ejimakor stated this via his verified Twitter handle on Friday. According to him, “The demand for self determination is not personal. It is a demand on the Nigerian State, not against its president. It was Buhari that took it personal to the point that he killed and renditioned for it.

“President Tinubu should be smart enough not to repeat the same mistake. RONU.”