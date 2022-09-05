No Threat To 2023 General Elections, Police IG Declares

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Usman Baba, says there is no immediate threat to the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

The I-G gave the assurance in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Baba, the assurance followed a robust security threat analysis carried out by the Police using global best standards to ascertain the trend of expectations for the electioneering processes.

Baba spoke during a meeting with Mr Todd Robinson, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, US Department of States

The I-G met with the official during the summit of United Nations Chiefs of Police, held in the U.S.

He said discussions at the meeting were centered around enhancing support for the Nigeria Police training and capacity building programme.

Baba said the focus was particularly on the training of tactical units deployed in the North-East and other conflict theatres across the country.

He said the discussion was also on the need to cascade the ongoing election security management training across the six geopolitical zones in preparation for the 2023 general elections.

According to him, they also discussed training of police recruits on modern policing themes such as forensic investigations, human relations and cyber security.

In his remark, Robinson commended the Nigeria Police over the good work and the feats being recorded by the present leadership of the force.