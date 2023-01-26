NUJ Expunges Membership Of Non Practicing Journalists

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has announced that non-practicing journalists will no longer be accorded membership of the union.

This was decided in a special delegate session of the union which was presided over by its National President, Chris Isiguzo, in Kano State on Thursday.

NUJ has stated that it has expunged the membership for staff of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), adding that elected officials of the NOA would however be allowed to complete their period of service in office but afterward cease to be members of the NUJ.

The new law also extends to members of staff of ministries of Information, as well as public relations officers for local governments who have been adjudged as non-practicing journalists.