NYSC Commences Batch ‘B’ Stream 2 Registration

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the commencement of registration for the 2021 Batch B, Stream 2 orientation exercise.

The body said the registration commenced today, August 9, and would be on till Friday, 13th August 2021.

The announcement which was made via a post on NYSC’s Facebook page also informed potential corps members who registered with Batch B stream 1 but did not receive their call-up letters that they had been moved to stream 2.

“2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream I that were not deployed do not need to revalidate, you have been moved to 2021 Batch “B” Stream II, and will be notified when to print your Call-up Letter”, the post said.

Batch B stream 1 corps members who are currently in the orientation camps across the country are expected to conclude the 3 week exercise on August 17.