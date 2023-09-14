First Lady Remi Tinubu Disburses N500 Million To Displaced Families In Plateau

191 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria’s First Lady, Remi Tinubu, has distributed a total sum of N500 million to 500 families affected by communal clashes and conflicts across six local government areas in Plateau State.

The relief effort is aimed at assisting the displaced families to rebuild their lives and return to their communities, which have been torn apart by violence.

The beneficiaries were drawn from Mangu, Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Bokos, and Jos South Local Government areas, each receiving one million Naira to aid in their recovery.

Busola Kukoyi, Special Assistant to the First Lady, announced this on Wednesday.

During the event, the First Lady advocated peace, love, and unity, saying “Let us remember that our diversity is our strength, and together, we can overcome the challenges that threaten our unity”.

She added, “To the affected families, I want you to know that you are not alone in this journey to recovery. We stand with you and extend our hands in solidarity, offering financial support and our prayers as you return to your homes and communities in safety and peace”.

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, expressed gratitude to the First Lady for her concern and care.

“Her being here today tells a wonderful story that after politicking, we must face governance and governance is all about the people,” said Mutfwang, adding “I assure you that we will supervise the use of the money and ensure it is used for its given purpose”.