Obi More Popular Than Atiku In Northern Nigeria, Labour Party Tells Dogara Group

Following the recent endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democrats Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, by the Northern Leaders Consultative Forum, Labour Party has described the endorsement of the former vice president by the leaders as elitist.

The forum, mainly christian leaders in the All Progressives Congress (APC), endorsed Atiku few days ago for the 2023 presidential election, describing him as the best for the country.

The endorsement came after one of its members and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, had endorsed the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Reacting to the endorsement, a spokesperson for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Tanko Yunusa, asked the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and other members of the forum to seek the opinion of northern christians on the street, adding that they would be shocked to find out that their endorsement of the PDP presidential candidate does not reflect the position of many christians from the north.

Yunusa said: “With reference to Dogara and his political party members, they should go and do the public opinion of the Christians in the north, they will be amazed that what they had was an elitist endorsement, and you can never compare the score that was already generated by them with the result that they would get in the general public of the Christendom in the north.

“I make bold to say that the population in the north, especially the Christians and other tribes, have unequivocally made their endorsement, and they will vote for Peter Obi, not the purchased endorsement that the Northern Leaders Consultative Forum has just granted.”

He further stated that “there is no basis whatever to reflect on the fact that what they used as a yardstick to score the candidate was grossly statistically and empirically incorrect, and so as far as we are concerned, if they really want to test the will of the Nigerian people, they should please go to the streets in Jos, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Adamawa itself or in Katsina or Kaduna or in any of the areas in the 19 states of the North or Benue State and make their statistics, and I challenge those particular statistics to see if it will be Atiku Abukakar or Peter Obi.”