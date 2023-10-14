One Dead As Gunmen Unleash Fresh Attack On Benue Links Bus

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Armed men have, again, attacked a Benue Links bus conveying passengers to Otukpo through Naka road in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

The police state command confirmed the death of a passenger, while two others who sustained injury during the incident are said to be receiving medical treatment in an undisclosed facility.

Advertisement

“Benue Links vehicle was travelling along Makurdi-NRoad two days ago at about 8 p.m. Some armed men came out of the bush and attacked, and police officers that were nearby intervened.

“They had already injured three persons before the police intervened. They were taken to a hospital where they were receiving medical treatment.

“In the course of being treated, one of them died,” Benue Police spokesperson Catherine Anene confirmed to THE WHISTLER on Saturday.

The recent incident is the third in the past month where unknown armed men waylay Benue Links buses and opened fire on the passengers.

Advertisement

Many have been abducted as well.

On September 18, an attack on a Benue Link bus left no fewer than 11 passengers whisked away by assailants at about 10 p.m. along Ogbokolo-Otukpa road in Okpokpwu LGA of the state.

On September 10, a similar incident occurred along the Ajaokuta-Okene highway after armed men hijacked two Lagos-bound Benue Links buses and abducted at least 28 passengers.