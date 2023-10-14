Reps Deputy Speaker Condemns Sit-At-Home Order, Unveils Initiative To End Insecurity In South East

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has unveiled an initiative that will assist in ending insecurity in the South East and restore normalcy to the region.

Kalu said sit-at-home order, unknown gunmen, and other social vices are alien to Igboland, adding that practical steps must be taken to restore the region to it’s economic glory.

He said the new initiative, known as the Peace In the South East (PISE) project would be implemented in agreement with all the lawmakers from the region, irrespective of the political parties to which they belong.

The Deputy Speaker also added that he will reach out to the State governors and other critical stakeholders for the launch and implementation of the project.

Continuing, the Deputy Speaker revealed that the project will feature regional security integration and political leadership that will streamline an agenda for the promotion of Igbo cause and growth in terms of infrastructure.

Kalu who disclosed this during a courtesy call on him by the national leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex socio-cultural group led by its President General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, condemned the sit-at-home observed in the region every Monday stating that it has crippled businesses and left the region empty.

The Deputy Speaker totally rejected the sit-at-home order, noting that Ndigbo must extend their handshakes across the federation to restore confidence.

Kalu also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his benevolence to the South East by ensuring that they were accorded a place in the political hierarchy of the country.