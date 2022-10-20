Orji Kalu To Buhari:Don’t Appeal Court Judgement On Nnamdi Kanu

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Thursday pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to pursue political solution in the case of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The Federal Government had earlier on Thursday dragged Nnamdi Kanu to the Supreme Court following an order of the Court of Appeal freeing the IPOB leader.

Kalu, in a video clip he shared on his verified Facebook page, appealed to President Buhari to reconsider the decision on appealing the judgement , and should instead release Kanu.

According to Senator Kalu, “an appeal to our dear President Muhammad Buhari (GCFR) and the Attorney General of the Federation to reconsider the decision on appealing the judgement of Court of Appeal at the Supreme Court and release Maazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“The Federal Government should take advantage of the court’s judgement and pursue political solution rather than an appeal at the Supreme Court.”