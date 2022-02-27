Ortom Directs Construction Of Classroom Block, Bridge At Gboko Ricemill

Benue State Governor, Dr Samuel Ortom, Sunday, ordered the chairman of Gboko LGC, Hon James Kachina, to immediately construct a bridge at Adi.

The bridge, linking ricemill community of Gboko, will be constructed with ecological funds, according to Nathaniel Ikyur, Ortom’s chief press secretary.

Ortom further directed the state Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, to construct a block of three classrooms at St Theresa’s Primary School, Gboko, and furnish same with plastic desks and chairs.

He gave the orders in Gboko during a thanksgiving service in honour of the state commissioner for health and human services, Prof Joseph Ngbea. The event held at St Theresa’s Catholic Church, Rice Mill, Gboko.

This followed a request to those effects by the parish priest of St Theresa’s Catholic Church, Rice Mill, Gboko West, Rev Fr Jacob Tondu.

Ortom also donated money for replacement of the roof of the church.

In their separate remarks, the House of Representatives member for Gboko-Tarka, Rt Hon John Dyegh, and the secretary to the State Government, Professor Anthony Ijohor, SAN, acknowledged the love shown by the governor to the people of Gboko and pledged their support to calls for the governor to run for Senate in 2023.

Earlier at the thanksgiving service, Dr Joseph Ngbea expressed gratitude to Governor Ortom for the trust and confidence reposed in him.

The chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Gboko Local Government Area, Hon Isaac Mtom, pledged the commitment of the youths to the governor’s senatorial aspiration, adding that as a young man, he would not disappoint the confidence reposed in him by the elders.