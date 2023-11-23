Osimhen Resumes Napoli Training Ahead Atalanta Clash

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen has resumed training with Napoli after missing in action since last month.

Osimhen sustained an hamstring injury while playing for Nigeria against against Saudi Arabia in October.

He has missed Napoli’s last six games in all competitions and also missed the Super Eagles World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

Napoli announced on their website that Osimhen took part in training with his teammates ahead of the Serie A clash against Atalanta on November 25.

While Osimhen was out injured, Napoli fired Rudi Garcia during the international break.

Walter Mazzari has now been appointed as the new coach of the team.

Osimhen and his teammates will be hoping the appointment of the experienced coach will turn their season around.

The defending champions are in the fourth position, ten points adrift of leaders Inter Milan.

Osimhen has scored six goals in eight Serie A matches for Napoli this season.

He will be hoping to add to his tally against Atalanta on Saturday.