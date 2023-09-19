Out Of School Children In Nigeria Need 20,000 Schools, 907,769 Classrooms — UBEC

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has revealed that for Nigeria to curtail the increasing number of Out-Of-School children in the country, an additional 20,000 schools and 907,769 classrooms must be provided.

Recall that in 2022, there were controversies surrounding the actual number of OSCs in the country.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) had said that the total of OSC in the nation were more than 20 million but UBEC said the figure is slightly above 10 million.

The Executive Secretary, of UBEC, Dr. Hamid Boboye while briefing the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman and the Minister of State, Dr. Yusuf Sununu, in Abuja on Tuesday said the country will need an additional 20,000 schools and 907,769 classrooms to absorb the growing number.

Boboye also identified infrastructural gaps and inadequate manpower as some of the challenges limiting the commission’s efforts towards ensuring equitable access to quality basic education.

Reacting to the UBEC demands, the Mamman said the foundational level of education is the most important background for excellence and must be prioritized at every level.

Mamman reiterated that his administration is keen on placing the education sector at the forefront of global standards and recognition.

He also charged States Government, agencies to commit to providing counterpart funding to harness the development of basic education in the country.

Speaking on the controversies surrounding the actual number of OSCs in the country, the minister said the forthcoming National Census will put an end to the issue.