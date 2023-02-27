Over One Hundred Thousand Nigerians Petition US, Canada, UK To Deny INEC Chairman Visa

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

No fewer than 100,000 Nigerians have petitioned the governments of the United States, United Kingdom and Canada to deny visa to the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, over the conduct of the 2023 presidential elections.

The petition which was launched on change.org has garnered over 115,000 signatures as at 1:45pm on Monday, less than 24 hours after it was started.

The petitioners are demanding the foreign governments to take action on Yakubu for ‘”rgging the presidential election in favour of the ruling party’”

One of the petitioners, Ufuoma Odogbor, said the INEC chairman disenfranchised citizens and enabled rigging which led to the loss of lives, and needs to be held accountable.

Theodore Ajulufoh, another aggrieved citizen, said he was signing the petition because the elections were not credible and the INEC chairman is about to lead Nigeria to disintegration.

