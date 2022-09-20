Oyetola, Adeleke Clash Again Over Alleged Inconsistency In Osun Gov Election Results

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The controversies surrounding the results of the governorship election held in Osun State on July 16 have continued unabated despite that the case is already filed before the election petition tribunal.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, and the governor -elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, rekindled their fight on Rave FM programme, Frank Talk, in Osogbo.

The programme was monitored by THE WHISTLER on Tuesday morning.

Oyetola, who was represented by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ismail Omipidan and Adeleke, who was represented by his spokesman, Mallam Rasheed Olawale, disagreed on the programme on the results which were used by the Independent National Electoral Commission to declare the PDP candidate the winner of the poll.

Olawale accused the APC of engaging in media trial and twisting facts already before the tribunal to support their “lies” saying there were no over-voting in 749 polling units as claimed by the ruling party.

He said Adeleke hired a forensic expert and they discovered that there were over-voting in just “six polling units.” He stated that the total votes from the six units were less than 2000 votes and if the figure was deducted from Adeleke’s votes, he would still lead Oyetola by about 27,000 votes.

He said, ” I want to tell our supporters and the people of Osun that there is no cause for alarm. The case is before the tribunal but instead of going to the tribunal to prove their case the APC has engaged in media trial.

“APC should allow tribunal to do their job. We won the election and we will triumph at the tribunal and by November 27 the governor-elect, ( Senator Ademola Adeleke) will take over the governor’s seat at Abere.”

Oyetola’s aide, Omipidan, insisted that there were inconsistencies in the results used by the INEC to declare Adeleke winner of the election.

He said that the number of accredited voters as captured by Biomodal Voter Accreditation System used by INEC for the poll showed that there was over-voting.

” We approached the tribunal based on these inconsistencies. They said the reports had not been synchronized but the question is, where did INEC get the results used to declare Adeleke the winner. We have a good case at tribunal.

” On Yiaga report, I did not twist any report. Oyetola never lost the election, he lost out in the vote count and that will be explained to the tribunal.”

The INEC had declared Adeleke of the PDP winner of the election, with 403,371 votes while the incumbent governor, Oyetola polled 375,027 votes.