Pastor Who Duped NNPC, INEC Job Seekers N4.2m Lands In Court

David Adedeji

An alleged pastor named Oladuntoye Akande was on Tuesday arraigned before the Osogbo Magistrate Court, Osun State, for defrauding four youths of N4,217,000 with a promise to get them employment in Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) and Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).

The prosecution counsel from the state’s Ministry of Justice, K A Idowu, added that Pastor Akande also defrauded a businesswoman, Atoyebi Omolara, of N1.2 million under the pretence of supplying her rice and a vehicle.

According to the prosecutor, “On 29th December 2012, Akande fraudulently obtained the sum of N380,000 from one Adeyemo Victoria Opeyemi ‘F’ under the pretence of securing a job for her at INEC and NNPC.

“He also defrauded one Olubuse Esther Olubunmi ‘F’ under the pretence of securing a job for her church member at NNPC and helping her purchase a Mazda car. He also fraudulently obtained N302,000 from one Ajao Bolaji Taiwo ‘F’ under the pretence of securing a nursing job for her at LAUTECH Hospital Osogbo.”

“The accused person also obtained the sum N1,115,000 from one Oladele Olawumi ‘F’ under the pretence of securing a job for her and her brother at NNPC noting the offences contravened and punishable under Section 419 of the Criminal Code Cap 34, Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.”

However, Akande pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge of fraud slammed against him.

The defence counsel, Abosede Dada urged the court to admit Pastor Akande to bail in the most liberal term adding that, “he is a pastor.”

The Chief Magistrate, Dr Olusegun Ayilara granted the accused person bail in the sum of N2 million and two sureties.

He then adjourned the matter till October 20th 2023 for report of settlement.