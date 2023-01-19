Peter Obi Accepts AY Comedian’s Invitation For Live Interview

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will on Thursday participate in an Instagram Live with popular comedian Ayo Makun.

The comedian who disclosed this in a tweet published on his verified Twitter handle said the LP candidate will participate in a question-and-answer session from 7:30 pm on Thursday, 19th January, 2023.

According to AY, the show will be live-streamed on other social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Obi’s appearance on the show comes about a month before the February 25 polls where he will seek to replace Nigeria’s current president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Earlier, the popular comedian had urged his fans to tag their favourite presidential candidates to appear on the show so as to help Nigerians understand their mandate, experience and competence for the coveted seat.

“Kindly tag your favourite presidential candidates, and let’s see if any of them would honour this open invitation that will avail us the opportunity of understanding their mandates, experience, ability, capacity, knowledge, and overall competence for the positions they seek,” the tweet read.

Meanwhile, the former Anambra state governor is billed to be in Niger State in furtherance of his campaign for the 2023 presidential elections.