(PHOTOS): Dualisation Of Ibadan-Ilorin Road Under NNPC’s N621bn Tax Credit Scheme

Work has reached advanced stage on various road projects being implemented by the Federal Government through the Nigerian National Petroluem Company Ltd under the tax credit scheme.

THE WHISTLER reports that some of the sections of the road project is now taken shape following the rehabilitation currently being done by the contractor.

At the project site, it was observed that the contractor handling the project has commenced earth work such as grading of the road, while other sections of the road have been placed with binder course.

Also, asphalt is being laid on the some sections of the road, while other sections are being compacted by construction workers at the site.

Recall, the Corporation had in October last year expressed interest to invest in the reconstruction of selected federal roads in order to sustain a smooth supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country.

The road construction project which is being executed under the tax credit scheme is funded by the NNPC through the Federal Inland Revenue Service in accordance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s executive order 7.

Under the programme, the NNPC will construct a total of 1,804.6 kilometres of roads at a total cost of N621,237,143,897.35.

To fast-track the execution of the project, the NNPC had on December 21 last year presented the symbolic cheque of N621bn to the ministry of works and housing for the construction of 21 selected roads across the country.

PHOTOS: