PHOTOS: Naira Marley Visits NDLEA Boss, Declares Support Against Drug Abuse

About two years after the raid on his residence and arrest of two singers under his label for drug use and possession in 2022, Afrobeat singer Naira Marley seems to have returned to the good books of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA).

The singer on Thursday visited the Director-General of the NDLEA, Mohamed Buba Marwa where he declared support against drug abuse.

“I will like to urge my fans, the “Marlians” and all the Nigerian youths to stop doing drugs because it’s not good for your well-being. Let us stop substance abuse in any form. I have keyed in this campaign to support NDLEA to stop drugs on the street. Please join us, it’s really not good, it makes you go back into crime,” The singer said during his visit.

THE WHISTLER reported that operatives of the agency arrested two artists Mohbad and Zinoleesky under the music label of Naira Marley after allegedly recovering drugs from their residence.

Naira Marley sings about drug abuse in his music video and also smokes marijuana. He also has a song titled ‘Marry Juana’ culled from marijuana.

