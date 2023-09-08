PHOTOS: Soludo Rescues Accident Victims In Anambra

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo on Friday afternoon while on his way to an official function stopped by to rescue victims of a ghastly road accident at the Abba-Ukpo axis of the Enugu-Onitsha expressway.
The accident involved three vehicles — 1 Hilux; 1 SUV jeep (Abuja plate number – ABC 52 EP) and a Toyota Camry 2.2 (Enugu Plate Number – ENU 705 NL)
The victims who suffered various degrees of injuries were evacuated to the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku Awka by the Governor’s Convoy ambulance.