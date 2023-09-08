PHOTOS: Soludo Rescues Accident Victims In Anambra

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo on Friday afternoon while on his way to an official function stopped by to rescue victims of a ghastly road accident at the Abba-Ukpo axis of the Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

The accident involved three vehicles — 1 Hilux; 1 SUV jeep (Abuja plate number – ABC 52 EP) and a Toyota Camry 2.2 (Enugu Plate Number – ENU 705 NL)

The victims who suffered various degrees of injuries were evacuated to the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku Awka by the Governor’s Convoy ambulance.

