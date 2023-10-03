Police Begin Investigation After Driver Fleeing LASTMA Killed Pregnant Woman, One Other In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the accident that led to the death of a pregnant woman and a tricycle operator in the Okota area of Lagos, on Tuesday.

This was disclosed Tuesday evening by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin.

Two school children also sustained serious injuries in the accident.

THE WHISTLER gathered that while the tricycle operator died instantly, the pregnant woman died later at the hospital.

The two school children who are said to be the children of the pregnant woman are currently in an intensive care unit of an unnamed hospital.

The incident happened when driver of a blue Toyota Sienna bus (AKD 944 HN), apprehended by the operatives of the Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA) for traffic infraction, tried to escape.

While being escorted to LASTMA office by a policeman attached to the LASTMA patrol team for proper booking, the driver attempted to escape by diverting into Bayo Oyewale Street, by Ago Round-about. He lost control and rammed into a tricycle that the victims were onboard.

According to the police spokesperson, the officer attached to LASTMA was attacked and wounded by an angry mob.

He informed that it took the intervention of backup teams to restore order in the area.

“This ugly incident happened when a driver fleeing from LASTMA officials who accosted him for driving against traffic ran into a tricycle. Unfortunately, two persons have been confirmed dead, while two children are currently receiving treatment in hospital,” Hundeyin said via his X handle @BenHundeyin.

“The policeman attached to the LASTMA team was severely attacked and grievously wounded by an angry mob. He is unconscious and currently being treated in hospital.

“Police backup teams immediately deployed to the scene have since restored normalcy in the area.

“Investigation has commenced into the incident,” he added.