Police Commence Investigation Of Military Attack On Civilian In Adamawa

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Adamawa State Police Command, said it is investigating the alleged case of attack involving one Commander Abdul who allegedly broke the leg of one Gwalba Enugu, a staff of Guyuk Local Government Area in Adamawa State while hitting him with a stick.

The information was revealed to THE WHISTLER by the Command’s spokesman, SP Suleiman Nguroje, saying: “The Command is investigating the matter.”

Advertisement

Narrating how the assault occurred, Enugu told our Correspondent he did not know the full name of the army officer, but he knows him as Commander Abdul but a truecaller search by THE WHISTLER brought out the full name as Colonel Abdullahi Murtala Okasha.

Enugu said: “I was passing by around 9pm -10: 00 o’clock in the night on Friday, then I saw people running. I started running too. Before I knew it, he followed me with one stick and hit me on my leg. I fell down, but he continued hitting me with the stick.

“I told him that he broke my leg, but he didn’t say anything. From there he left me and went away. That’s what happened, I didn’t know anything, I didn’t know why people were running. I’m in the hospital right now.”

Meanwhile, the victim’s sister who is currently taking care of Enugu at Fortland Hospital, Jimeta Yola, explained what she knew about the issue.

Advertisement

She alleged that on Friday night, the commander went to a shop with his girlfriend to buy something, and another customer (a man) was also standing by, then the commander, who was dressed in mufti, allegedly hit the man on his shoulder.

Unknown to the man that that was an army officer, he rebuked, saying: “I don’t like this kind of thing. I’m also a human being like you and you’re just beating me.’

The victim’s sister narrated further that at this stage, the Commander went outside and called his boys on phone to come to the shop, adding that as soon as the “boys came, they started pursuing people, and my brother was just coming. He didn’t know anything, the commander followed him and started hitting him.

“So yesterday, I called my father and told him to go and report this issue. He now went and met the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and complained. The DPO called the commander. If he was aware that there’s one person that’s injured? He said yes he was aware, but didn’t complain, or say sorry,” she explained.

According to her, on Saturday the commander finally came with the DPO and he (the commander) started begging her brother to let go of the matter.

Advertisement

She complained that due to this, the family is spending money unnecessarily. “Now we are spending money and the doctor said my brother needs to do surgery, and the surgery is N250,000 apart from the drugs and other minor expenses,” she said.

Meanwhile, attempts by THE WHISTLER to reach out to Commander Abdul to hear his own side of the story, proved abortive. His phone number was not going through as of press time and messages sent via text and WhatsApp are yet to be attended to as well.