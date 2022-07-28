Police Confirm Another Attack In Owo, Silent On Details

71 SHARES Share Tweet

At least two people have reportedly sustained injuries following an attack by armed men within the precinct of Craneburg Construction Company in Owo, Ondo State.

The State police command, in a tweet late Wednesday, confirmed the reports, saying: “There was a shooting incident at Craneburg Construction Company, Owo. Policemen are currently at the scene; victims have been taken to hospital and are in stable condition.”

Speaking to THE WHISTLER, the State’s Police spokesperson, Odunlami Ibukun said she could not verify the location of the incident and gave no further details of the situation.

Accounts from social media indicate there were sounds of gunshots on Wednesday night around the company, which THE WHISTLER gathered is located after a technical college in Folahanmi.

A search on Google Earth only showed the company’s office, located in Lagos State.

On June 5, armed men invaded St Francis Church, Owo, and killed at least 40 worshippers and injured 61.

Since the Kuje Jailbreak, over three weeks ago, the country has had its head behind her shoulder, due to security alarms revealing plots by terrorists to perpetrate attacks.

Security agencies have, however, directed the adequate deployment of personnel to strategic areas of the country.