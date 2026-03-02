Police Council Confirms Disu As Substantive I-G

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Police Council on Monday confirmed Olatunji Disu as the substantive Inspector-General of Police (IGP), formally ratifying his appointment as Nigeria’s 23rd police chief.

The council, chaired by President Bola Tinubu and attended by state governors, endorsed Disu’s appointment at its meeting held at the State House, Abuja.

Tinubu had earlier appointed Disu as Acting Inspector-General of Police on Feb. 24, following the resignation of Kayode Egbetokun.

In line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution and the Police Act, the appointment required confirmation by the National Police Council before assumption of office on a substantive basis.

Disu is a seasoned police officer with decades of operational and administrative experience in the Nigeria Police Force.

Advertisement

He previously served as Commissioner of Police in Rivers State and the Federal Capital Territory.

The new IGP also served as Assistant Inspector-General in charge of the Special Protection Unit (SPU).

His confirmation signals a formal transition in the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force amid prevailing security challenges across the country.

Those at the meeting included Vice-President Kashim Shettima and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

Also present were National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, and Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam.

Advertisement

Others were Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Hashimu Argungu, and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of Lagos State, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State,Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau also attended.

Deputy governors of Kogi and Delta states were present at the meeting.

Sen. Ibrahim Gaidam, Minister of Police Affairs, Olubunmi Ojo, Minister of Interior and other cabinet members also attended the council session.