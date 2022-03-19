Police React To Fresh Report Of Planned Strike By Junior Officers

The Nigerian Police Force has dismissed a fresh wireless signal purported to have been written to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, informing him of plans by junior police officers to embark on strike action.

The signal titled ‘We Are Tired Of Negligence’, was alleged to have been written by junior officers in the force.

In the signal, the junior officers were alleged to have said that “strike is the only language the Nigerian government understand (s),” while noting that the venue for their protest is the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The junior officers were alleged to have concluded plans to pull out from their duty posts, including those attached to politicians.

But the force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, described the letter as “fake”.

“Imagine!!. How can someone sit down and draw out a fake signal like this? Just to cause confusion and panic in the land. Please disregard as this didn’t emanate from the police family.

“We believe in the ongoing reform in the police and the welfare package we get regularly and the ones we expect as approved by the federal government. We are being patient, so no one should create tension where there is none,” the spokesperson said in a tweet on Saturday.

He warned those behind the alleged fake wireless message to, “Face your challenge and not link us to your game. No strike, and please pull down all your fake publications. It’s for the good of our nation. Ire oo”.

This is the second time that the police would be dismissing such signals in the last one week.

In the first wireless signal which was later confirmed to be true, the IGP had promised to ensure implementation of the new police salary structure, amongst other benefits, for personnel of the Force.