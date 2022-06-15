Police Rescue Underage Girls In Anambra Brothel

The Anambra State Police Command has rescued about 35 girls allegedly used as sex slaves in a hotel in the state.

Out of the 35 girls, four were said to be pregnant as of the time of the rescue.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Ikenga Tochukwu, disclosed this at a press briefing in Onitsha on Wednesday on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng.

The police boss advised parents and guardians to always create a deliberate relationship with their children and wards as it will help to guide and direct them in their activities.

“Know their whereabouts, look out for them, parental failure contribute to this bad behavior by children,” he said.

According to Tochukwu, , the girls had all confessed to being given N300 daily for feeding by the hotel owner.

Tochukwu said following rigorous analysis of crime trends and pattern, the command’s operatives working on information bursted a hotel in Nkpor called Gally Gally hotel, where they use teen girls as sex slaves, prostitution and baby factory.

He said the police also arrested three persons namely: Ifeoma Uzo aged 35, Chidiebere Alaka 28, and Nweke Chidiebere.

Three pump action guns, seven cartridges and cash sum of N877,500 were also recovered.

The PPRO noted that the suspects were being interrogated with a view to getting more information on their involvement and to unmask other gang members.

Our correspondent reports that the suspects were later handed over to NATIP for rehabilitation.

The statement said all the suspects would be charged to court at the end of the investigations.