Police Unseal PDP National Secretariat After 143 Days

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Police have unsealed the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 143 days after the building was sealed.

The building was sealed on November 19, 2025 following a clash between two factions laying claims to the leadership of the party.

Locked in supremacy battle over the PDP structure were two opposing factions – one loyal to the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and the other backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The faction backed by the FCT minister eventually won the leadership battle through the courts and on March 29, 2026, elected members of the National Working Committee (NWC) to run the affairs of the party for a period of four years.

A statement on Saturday by the spokesman of the party,

Jungudo Mohammed confirmed the unsealing of the secretariat alongside the party’s campaign headquarters, Legacy House, located in the Maitama district.

Mohammed added that the keys to the secretariat were handed over to the PDP National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed and the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu by the police authorities.

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The party said the re-opening of the secretariat was in obedience to a court order.

“The party commends the Nigeria Police Force for its professionalism and adherence to the rule of law. This action is a clear demonstration of respect for constitutional order and due process.

“The party strongly warns that it will not condone any act capable of causing obstruction, disruption, or breach of peace at the secretariat again. All individuals and groups are advised to conduct themselves within the bounds of the law, as security agencies have been duly alerted to take necessary action against violators.

“This positive development reassures members that the recent challenges confronting the Party have been effectively resolved. We therefore call on all aggrieved members to sheath their swords and embrace unity in the collective interest of the Party.

“The party also expresses its profound appreciation to our leaders and stakeholders for their steadfast support during this period. In particular, we acknowledge the guidance and commitment of our National Leader, His Excellency, Chief Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, the Hon Minister of the FCT, whose support has been invaluable.

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“Together, we move forward, stronger, united and more committed to our shared vision,” the statement added.