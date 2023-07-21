Pregnant Mentally Challenged Graduate Ruth Gives Birth To Baby Boy Days After THE WHISTLER Report

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Twenty eight- year-old mentally challenged graduate of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has been delivered of a baby boy on Friday.

Recall THE WHISTLER reported last weekend that Gure Ruth Chabani was mobilised for the National Youth Service Corp in 2021 with her name appearing 11th on her school’s list, when a sudden mental illness disrupted her ambitions.

Since then her life has changed. Her family has become frustrated with her condition after trying everything to help her without success.

Ruth was said to be carrying a 7 months pregnancy when THE WHISTLER saw her.

However, in a new development on Friday, the young lady struggled amidst labour pains to deliver her baby at 11:35am, through a Caesarean Section at the General Hospital, Life Camp, Gwarinpa.

Hajiya Rakiya Sani, the midwife in charge of the labour room, told THE WHISTLER that Ruth was brought into the hospital in the early hours of today by some road safety officers in their van.

“They said they saw her lying down by the roadside and they brought her here.” Sani said.

She explained that despite the fact that the hospital’s Social Welfare Department doesn’t have funds, the nurses in the ward were able to deliver her successfully without any rigour.

She said: “Whatever you see us giving, we are giving in our own capacity. Anything that is beyond us, we call on other organisations such as churches and mosques to come to our aid. But we can never reject a patient.

“We have to solve our problems before we source for money later. So all our resources we are using. You see, she entered the labour room without any kobo from the family.

“They (the delivery team) asked for a delivery pack, and with the little we had, we packaged it and she entered the labour ward together with one of my nurses. They brought her out alive and the baby too alive. At the end of the day we will source anything.

“For now, it’s for her and the baby to be alive. The doctors that have been on duty about 3 days ago have been waiting for her to deliver the baby before they go home. So everybody was on ground, nobody even ate breakfast until she came out of the labour.

“My HOU asked me to sign her name to collect all the drugs they need for the delivery and I did.”

According to the nurse, the only problem they have currently is keeping Ruth and other patients in the same ward, due to hermental state.

She said: “I will have to talk to my Medical Director MD and tell her that this is a mental case, she cannot stay in the same hospital with the other patients because she is psychologically not balanced, and the stigma attached.

“We will have to find a room for her and then inform Karu General Hospital to communicate that this is the patient we have, and if they say bring her over, then we will put her in our own ambulance and formally hand her over to them.”

THE WHISTLER had been on ground from 10am to 2pm and observed that every hospital worker on duty was trying to lend a helping hand to ensure Ruth was attended to, including some security personnel on duty who had to come in to stop her from running out.

However, the nursing mother still needs other drugs for her quick recovery.

The hospital’s Social Welfare officer, Mrs Ngozi Ezeoha did her best through the support of her director and provided some baby clothes, toiletries and some urgent medications needed to commence treating Ruth towards her recovery from the CS.

Mr Williams Chabani, Ruth’s father who at first looked worried when his daughter was taken into the theatre, could not contain his joy at the sight of his grandson, tears of joy were seen welling up in his eyes.

He said: “I am truly happy, I lack words to appreciate the nurses, doctors, the hospital’s social welfare department for what they did to help us.

“I have no money on me. I only had N5,000 naira on me when I received a call to rush to the hospital that my daughter is in labour. But this hospital took care of her and now she gave birth to a bouncing baby boy. Whoever says there’s no God is lying. God is good. I’m thankful!” He said.