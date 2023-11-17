Premier League Slams Everton With 10-Point Deduction As Club Drops To 19th Position

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Premier League have announced that Everton have been hit with an immediate 10-point deduction following a breach of the league’s profit and sustainability rules.

Everton recorded financial losses for the fifth consecutive year in March after reporting a £44.7m deficit in 2021-22.

Advertisement

Premier League clubs are only permitted to lose £105m over a three-year period and Everton admitted to breaching the profit and sustainability rules for the period ending 2021-22.

The Premier League referred Everton to an independent commission in March, after a five-day hearing in October, the commission ruled in favour of the league body that Everton recorded loses to the tune of £124.5m during the 2021-22 season.

This is the biggest punishment in the history of the Premier League, Everton have also responded to the sanction.

In a statement, Everton said: “Everton Football Club is both shocked and disappointed by the ruling of the Premier League’s commission.

Advertisement

“The club believes that the commission has imposed a wholly disproportionate and unjust sporting sanction.

“The club has already communicated its intention to appeal the decision to the Premier League. The appeal process will now commence and the club’s case will be heard by an appeal board appointed pursuant to the Premier League’s rules in due course.

“Everton maintains that it has been open and transparent in the information it has provided to the Premier League and that it has always respected the integrity of the process.

“The club does not recognise the finding that it failed to act with the utmost good faith and it does not understand this to have been an allegation made by the Premier League during the course of proceedings.

“Both the harshness and severity of the sanction imposed by the commission are neither a fair nor a reasonable reflection of the evidence submitted.

Advertisement

“The club will also monitor with great interest the decisions made in any other cases concerning the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

“Everton cannot comment on this matter any further until the appeal process has concluded.”

Only two clubs have suffered points deduction in the history of the Premier League, Middlesbrough were docked three points for failing to honour a fixture against Blackburn in the 1996-97 season.

Portsmouth were stripped of nine points after entering administration in 2010.

Consequently after the deduction, Everton now languish in the 19th position with a paltry four points.

Sean Dyche’s men will hope to bounce back immediately in their next Premier League game against Manchester United at the Goodison Park next Sunday.