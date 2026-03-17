Ramsey Left Out Again For Wales’ World Cup Play-Offs

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Captain Aaron Ramsey has been left out of the Wales squad for this month’s World Cup play-offs, casting further doubt over his future.

The 35-year-old has been without a club since leaving Pumas in December, having not played for the Mexican side since September.

That lack of first-team football, combined with a run of injuries, means Ramsey has not played for Wales since September 2024.

The former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder has said he wants to play for Wales at this summer’s World Cup should they qualify, but his hopes of representing his country at a fourth major tournament look increasingly remote.

“He hasn’t played competitive football in seven months. He’s not at a club,” said Bellamy.

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“It [Ramsey’s future] is not really for me to talk about. It’s a situation I’m sure which will resolve itself.”

Wales face Bosnia-Herzegovina in their World Cup play-off semi-final at Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday, 26 March, with the winners hosting Italy or Northern Ireland in the final five days later.

Craig Bellamy’s side are without defender Ben Davies, striker Kieffer Moore and West Bromwich Albion centre-back Chris Mepham because of injury.

They are replaced in the 26-man squad by Wrexham goalkeeper Danny Ward, left-back Rhys Norrington Davies – on loan at Queens Park Rangers from Sheffield United – and Rangers forward Rabbi Matondo.

The winners of this play-off path will secure their place at the World Cup, where they will be in Group B alongside co-hosts Canada, Switzerland and Qatar.

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If Wales get there, it looks increasingly like they will be without Ramsey.

The playmaker has enjoyed a glittering international career, the highlight being the starring role he played as Wales reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals, earning himself a place in Uefa’s team of the tournament.

Ramsey has also excelled at the highest level in club football, spending more than a decade at Arsenal, for whom he scored winning goals in two FA Cup finals.

In Ramsey’s absence, Davies has worn the armband for Wales but, as the Spurs defender is injured, Fulham attacking midfielder Harry Wilson could skipper the team against Bosnia.

Wilson led Wales for the first time in November, scoring a hat-trick in the 7-1 thrashing of North Macedonia to secure home advantage for their World Cup play-off semi-final.

Davies is facing a lengthy lay-off with a broken ankle, while Moore and Mepham are ruled out with hamstring injuries.

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There is no place in the squad for Ashley Phillips, the Spurs defender on loan at Stoke City who Wales are hoping will switch allegiance from England to play for them.

“We always look at dual nationalities,” said Bellamy. “They’ve been so good for us over a number of years.

“It [Phillips situation] is not for now but we’re always active on it. We have to be. That’s for another time.”

Wales squad

Goalkeepers: Karl Darlow (Leeds United), Danny Ward (Wrexham), Adam Davies (Sheffield United), Tom King (Everton).

Defenders: Jay Dasilva (Coventry City), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Queens Park Rangers – on loan from Sheffield United), Dylan Lawlor (Cardiff City), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Joe Rodon (Leeds United), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Ronan Kpakio (Cardiff City).

Midfielders: Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United), Josh Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers), Jordan James (Leicester City – on loan from Stade Rennais), Joel Colwill (Cardiff City), Harry Wilson (Fulham), David Brooks (Bournemouth), Sorba Thomas (Stoke City), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City).

Forwards: Liam Cullen (Swansea City), Nathan Broadhead (Wrexham), Brennan Johnson (Crystal Palace), Mark Harris (Oxford United), Lewis Koumas (Hull City – on loan from Liverpool), Dan James (Leeds United), Rabbi Matondo (Rangers).