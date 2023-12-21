Remi Tinubu Unveils N950m Scheme To Help Elderly Nigerians

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has inaugurated the ‘Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS)’ aimed at assisting senior citizens aged 65 and above in all 36 states of the country.

The scheme, which was unveiled on Thursday with an approved sum of N950 million, is themed “Better Days Ahead”

During the inauguration in Abuja, the first lady who was represented by the Wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, said each state would receive N25 million, and each of the targeted beneficiaries would be granted N100,000.

She said that the scheme would support a total of 9,250 vulnerable elderly citizens, across the federation, and 250 from each state Federal Capital Territory (FCT) inclusive.

Beneficiaries will also include veterans from the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA).

The primary objective of the scheme is to alleviate the challenges posed by the current economic situation and to provide relief to elders during the festive period.

Earlier, the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, said that the scheme was not just to distribute items but also to express gratitude and respect for the wisdom and experience that elders bring.

“In the fast-paced world we live in, it is essential to pause and appreciate the pillars of our community—the elderly. Their stories, guidance, and enduring spirits have shaped our collective journey.

“A simple gift can bring a smile, warmth, and a sense of belonging to those who may feel overlooked or lonely especially during this time of the year.

“I understand that the mission of the Renewed Hope Initiative is not just about distributing material items.

“It is also about fostering a sense of community, compassion, and respect for our elders, youths, girl child and widows,” Mahmoud said.

Furthermore, Mrs Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, the Mandate Secretary of the FCT Women Affairs Secretariat, in her remark outlined the range of humanitarian services the scheme will provide, including free medical check-ups, drugs, eye examinations, glasses, high blood pressure checks, counseling, and enlistment in the National Health Insurance scheme amongst others.

She expressed gratitude to the FCT Administration, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, and Minister of State Mahmoud for implementing President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, evident through the creation of the FCT Women’s Secretariat.

“This is exemplified in the creation of the FCT Women Affairs Secretariat, and of course, which culminates in our various intervention programmes we have carried out so far, especially our gathering here today,” she said.