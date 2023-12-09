Salah Scores 150th Premier League Goal As Liverpool Defeat Crystal Palace

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Mohammed Salah scored his 150th Premier League goal for Liverpool in the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Egyptian star advanced his place in Liverpool’s history with another historic goal.

Advertisement

The encounter ended goalless in the first half as both sides failed to find joy.

Jean Matata gave Crystal Palace the lead in the 57th minute from the penalty spot after Jarell Quansah fouled him.

Crystal Palace’s Jordan Ayew was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 75th minute.

A minute later, Salah brought Liverpool back into the game with a fine strike for his 150th strike in the Premier League.

Advertisement

Allison made a superb save to deny Crystal Palace a late equaliser.

Salah also assisted Harvey Elliot for the winning goal in the 91st minute to hand Liverpool the maximum points.

The goal was also his 200th in all competitions for Liverpool. He has become the fifth player to reach the milestone for the club.

He has joined the likes of Ian Rush, Roger Hunt, Gordon Hodgson, and Billy Liddell on the enviable list.

Salah’s 200 goals came in 327 matches for Liverpool. He has also contributed 86 assists during that time.

Advertisement

Liverpool have now scored a record 14 goals in the last 15 minutes of matches in the Premier League this season.

Klopp was disappointed with the performance but excited with the three points.

“I told the boys that’s the first game I’ve seen somebody play as bad as we did for 76 minutes and still win,” Klopp told TNT Sports.

“In this period of the year we have to get through, we need results. Nobody is in for the Oscar award for best football game ever. It’s about three points. We got them, and we are more than happy.”

Salah also hailed his teammates for the hard-fought victory.

“I see the mentality to keep fighting until the end. We keep doing that,” said Salah

Advertisement

“We have a new team now because there’s six or seven [new] players. We need to give them advice. They’re learning a lot and they’re really nice. We can do something special this year.”

Up next for Liverpool is a home clash against Manchester United next Sunday.