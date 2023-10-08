Sanwo-Olu Orders Demolition Of Two Markets On Lagos Island

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the demolition of Bombata and Jankara Markets, located in the Lagos Island area of the state, as part of the regeneration agenda of the government.

Sanwo-Olu gave the directive on Sunday, during an on-site inspection of some areas in the axis, that were affected by floods.

The governor who visited Jankara, Ojo, Giwa, Oroyiyin, Idumagbo and Pelewura markets respectively, expressed dismay at the indiscriminate dumping of refuse, abuse of drainages and illegal construction of shops and market stalls by some residents in the area.

He, therefore, issued a one-week quit notice to the affected people, adding that the Ministry of Environment has been instructed to serve the requisite notices and begin demolition of illegal structures immediately.

“Idumagbo Avenue and adjoining streets are part of a corridor that was once well built, but has failed over the years. It is not only the road network that has failed but also the drainage because of all the activities of markets. We observed traders have built structures over the drainage. We noticed places where the interlocking bricks of the road could be seen, but have been covered by dirts.

“The is the situation and it is the same at Ojo-Giwa Street where traders have built on drainage along the entire stretch. All of these developments have resulted in the failure of the road and drainage. We can all see the reason why Jankara Market and other areas are flooded. This inspection has offered us the opportunity to see the issues firsthand and empower us to proffer lasting solutions.

“I am using this as a notice to all illegal squatters on the markets. We will take and clean up the entire market. We will start fully with Bombata Market and Jankara Market, which will be demolished to ground zero. There is a full design of the plan we have to rebuild the markets. This effort, coming up early next year, will be a long-term regeneration of the area.” Sanwo-Olu said while addressing journalists after the tour.

For Pelewura Market, the governor said adequate notice would be given to illegal squatters to move, adding that the government’s concessionaire, the local government and stakeholders would agree on when the evacuation will start.

Sanwo-Olu also inspected the ongoing construction of Ilubirin Pump Station, which would facilitate automatic discharge of flood water from the residential areas on Lagos Island into the lagoon.

According to the governor, the project was at 85 percent completion, pledging that the station would be fully completed by the beginning of 2024.

He said: “We have built a proper drainage infrastructure, which goes all the way down to where water will be discharged from residential areas in Lagos Island into the lagoon. Piling is being done currently to sink three Pumping Stations. All the equipment and materials needed for the completion of these stations have been procured. The project is about 85 per cent completed, only the civil work is left to be completed.

“When we open the stations, we will be opening two major drainage channels. One from Thomas and the other from Idumagbo. Both of them will flow into the lagoon through these stations. Each of the pumps will be automatically activated once the water level gets to 4 metres high; Pump 2 kicks off at 5.5 metre water level. We have built capacity to evacuate stagnant water from Lagos Island into the lagoon and we have also built redundancy.”

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu briefing the Press during his assessment tour of the flooded areas in Lagos Island on Sunday, 8 October 2023. With him: Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Barr Tokunbo Wahab (second right); Permanent Secretary, Office of the Environment, Dr Omobolaji Gaji (right); Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso (left) and the Special Adviser to the Governor –Environment, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu (second left).