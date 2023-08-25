Scam Alert: Navy Warns Against Criminals Defrauding Applicants To Aid Recruitment

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Navy has alerted the public of an ongoing activity by criminals to scam applicants to aid in the recruitment exercise.

Advertisement

The spokesperson of the Navy, Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan made the revelation following reports from some applicants undergoing the Nigerian Navy Batch 35 Training School (NNBTS) recruitment exercise.

The training is taking place in Lagos, Rivers, and Kaduna states.

“These unscrupulous persons have been deceiving innocent applicants and defrauding them of huge sums of money with promises of recruiting them successfully into the NN,” Vaughan said.

He added, “Pertinently, it is to be noted that recruitment into the NN from online registration to the end of the recruitment process, is entirely free”.

The Navy noted that it has not contracted or authorised any agent or individual to collect money or any incentive from applicants to assist in the recruitment process or placement as successful candidate(s) for training.

Advertisement

“Accordingly, applicants and their guardians are advised to report the activities of these unscrupulous individuals to the nearest Naval Unit or Nigeria Police Station.

“This information is for NNBTS Batch 35 applicants and the general public to note,” he said.