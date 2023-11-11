KogiDecides2023: SDP’s Ajaka Claims INEC Staff Camped By Gov Bello To Write Election Results

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has alleged that members of staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were camped by governor Yahaya Bello to pre-fill election results in favour of Ahmed Ododo — the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

The allegation was made through his spokesperson, Faruk Adejoh-Audu, amid the ongoing voting exercise across the state.

“Our Situation Room is also inundated with reports of INEC IT Staff and some ward collation officers camped by Kogi State Governor Yahayas Bello in three Lokoja hotels namely Reverton Hotel, Grand Golden Royal and Suitoria Hotel overnight to manipulate BVAS Machines and pre-fill result sheets of Lokoja, Ajaokuta and Kogi LGAs.

“There are reports of thugs riding on motorbikes to evade the check points of soldiers to attack remote polling units in Dekina, Olamaboro, Bassa, Ankpa and Ofu LGA where Bello’s thugs are said to have chased away voters from every unit in Owollo Ward,” the spokesperson claimed, while asking the attention of the INEC National Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, the Returning Officer for Kogi State, Election observers, Local and International and head of security agencies to probe ” these outrageous electoral breeches and demanding that the commission keeps to its vow to reject results from areas that have been compromised by violence, malpractice or manipulations. “

Speaking to the press after casting his vote at Okotonwa open space, polling unit 005, ward 002, Idah LGA, Ajaka said from reports he is getting, “it is clear that I am the one that has the majority.”

“The report I am getting from the central, Okene, Okehi, and Adavi is that the original result sheet is missing and that they are somewhere compiling the result when an election has not even started,” he said, corroborating the statement of his aide.

“I have forwarded the evidence to the headquarters to know and the returning officers concerned.

“All the election officers in Adavi, Okene and Okehi have compromised. They are trying to dent the image of INEC and I’m urging INEC chairman to take charge immediately,” he added.

The SDP candidate’s comments follow similar claims made by the Peoples Democratic Party flag bearer, Dino Melaye, and some civil society organisations.

The INEC had reacted to the allegations, saying the alleged development was being investigated.