Senate Passes N2.1tr Supplementary Budget

130 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Senate on Thursday considered and approved the N2.1 trillion supplementary budget for the 2023 fiscal year as requested by the executive.

President Bola Tinubu had made the request to cater for sundry items in a letter sent to the Senate a few days ago.

Advertisement

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Adeola Olamilekan, laid the committee’s report for debate and adoption.

After a short consideration, Senate President Godswill Akpabio put the bill to a voice vote and it was unanimously adopted by all senators present.

Akpabio announced that the budget has been approved for execution by the president.

The president had in his letter requested a speedy consideration of the bill to support the provisional wage of N35,000 to workers, which he said would cost the federal government N210 billion and N400 billion as cash transfers to vulnerable Nigerians.

Advertisement

Tinubu explained that the supplementary budget would also shore up the country’s security and agricultural sectors.

He also informed the lawmakers that the budget would also be used to fund the forthcoming elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states respectively.