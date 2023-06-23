Senator Basiru Asks IGP Egbetokun To Investigate Gov Adeleke’s Aides For ‘Criminal Allegation’ 

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has been petitioned by the erstwhile spokesperson of the Nigerian Senate, Ajibola Basiru, over alleged false allegations against him by aides of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Advertisement

Adeleke’s spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, was reported to have alleged that Senator Basiru imported policemen into Osun to unleash mayhem in the state and arrest leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

In two separate petitions signed by his lawyer, Othuke Amata, Basiru urged the IGP to order investigation of Olawale Rasheed and Akintunde Sheriff, Special Assistant to Adeleke on Media Monitoring, over false allegations, defamation and cyberbullying.

The petition against Sheriff partly reads, “In recent times, Akintunde Bello Sheriff has been propagating false stories against Our Client with the profane aim of instigating and/or inciting the public against him. This particularly malicious publication (copy attached) is a deliberate and calculated attempt to soil the hard-earned reputation and integrity of Our Client.

“We consider this baseless, irresponsible and provocative statement as a serious criminal allegation against our clients and capable of causing a breach of public peace aimed at destabilising Osun State.

“It is against this background that we consider this allegation as not one that could pass as careless political statements but weighty enough to warrant a thorough investigation by the Nigerian Police. We, therefore humbly urge your good office to commence a thorough investigation by inviting Akintunde Bello Sheriff (08034263407) to substantiate the allegations.”

Advertisement

The petition against Rasheed reads in part, “We are Solicitors to Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, the immediate past Senate Spokesperson, [hereinafter referred to as Our Client] on whose behalf we write this letter of request for an immediate and thorough investigation of the allegation of invasion of Osun with unauthorised Police Operatives.

“We were reliably informed by our client that on Monday, the 19* Day of June 2023, the Spokesperson to the Governor of sun State, one Olawale Rasheed (08039134578) issued a statement wherein he accused our client and the Nigerian Police Force of importing unauthorised policemen into Osun State to create confusion, mayhem and destabilise the peace and stability of the state. The statement further alleged that our client had submitted a list of top leaders of the Peoples’ Democratic Party and sun state government for arrest on trumped-up charges.

In recent times, the State Government of Osun under Mr. Jackson Adeleke has been propagating false allegations against our client and other leaders of AC in Osun with the aim of instigating and/or inciting the public against them. We consider these baseless, irresponsible and provocative statements as a serious criminal allegation calculated to instigate physical attacks against our client and other members of the APC in Osun State.

“It is against this background that we consider these allegations weighty enough to warrant a thorough investigation by the Nigerian Police who in this instance was specifically mentioned and subtly referred to by the sun State Government to be in cahoots with our client to destabilise sun State. This investigation, as stated by our client, is necessary to allay the fear that might have been created in the minds of unsuspecting citizens of the State that the Nigerian Police is partisan and also that our client is a man given to violence.“