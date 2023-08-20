Heartbreak For England As Lioness Lose World Cup Final To Spain

England women’s football team, the Lionesses, have lost the chance to lift their first Women’s World Cup as they lost to Spain 1-0 at the finals in Sydney, Australia.

This is the first time that Spain will win the female football competition.

The desperate Lionesses who won last year’s European Championship, entered the game with huge expectations to break the 51-year-long jinx.

England have not lifted the FIFA World Cup for both men and women since 1966 when they last lifted the trophy.

According to some English fans, it doesn’t matter whether it is the men’s or women’s World Cup glory.

Since the introduction of the Women’s World Cup in 1991, England and Spain have both not won the final.

US Women have won four titles; Germany has two; Japan, and Norway have won one each.

Spain sneaked into the hall of fame on Sunday to lift their first FIFA Women’s World Cup title when Olga Carmona García who plays for Real Madrid Women, found the back of the net to put her country ahead.

She scored in the 29th minute of play.

After a heated contest between the two teams, referee, Penso awarded a penalty to Spain after consulting the VAR screen.

Hermoso seemingly had a problem placing the ball on the penalty spot, and she was denied a goal by a brilliant save from England’s goalkeeper, Earps.

England pressed very hard to equalize, but the Spanish side took advantage of England’s desperation to score as they launched counter-attacks.