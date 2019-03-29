Advertisement

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has reacted to a warning by the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu during his 11th Colloquium held in commemoration of his 67th birthday, advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to increase the Value Added Tax (VAT).

According to him, increasing VAT will mean reducing the purchasing power of the people.

“I must say this to Prof Osinbajo and his team, don’t increase VAT but increase tax net to accommodate those who are not yet paying.

“Don’t reduce the people’s purchasing power. We must criticise ourselves,” he said.

In his reaction on his Twitter page, Sani said if such a statement had come from “another person,” it would have been criticized.

“Jagaban has spoken his truth and they are quiet, but if it’s another person they would have counter or ask why are you embarrassing the President publicly ‘when you have private channels of advising him’,” he wrote.