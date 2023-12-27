Soludo Signs 2024 Budget Into Law, Repeals Anambra Newspaper Printing Corporation

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo has signed the 2024 Budget Appropriation Bill into Law at the State House Awka the state capital on Wednesday.

Recall that the governor on November 21 presented a budget proposal of N410, 132, 225, 272 for the 2024 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly.

The budget, which the governor dubbed “Changing Gears” have 77 per cent of the total sum amounting to ₦313.93bn targeted at capital expenditure, while ₦96.2bn which is 23 per cent of the budget was targeted at recurrent expenditure.

The governor said the budget is aimed at starting a transformation agenda and a new master plan that will transform the state into a livable and favourable place.

The governor, while assenting the budget to law, thanked all the stakeholders and the Anambra State House of Assembly for making the laws to solve the everyday problems of residents of the state.

He affirmed that with the budget, the real transformation of the state using the five pillars of his administration will now begin.

He noted that infrastructure and human capital are among the front burners of budget planning

Also, the governor signed into Law the bill that repealed the Anambra State Publishing and Newspaper Printing Corporation.