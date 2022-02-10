SSS Arrests Media Activist Arogundade At Lagos Airport

There was mild drama at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Thursday when officials of the State Security Service arrested the Executive Director of the International Press Institute, Mr Lanre Arogundade.

SSS officials had moved in quickly and arrested Arogundade, a former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, upon his arrival from The Gambia, despite not being on international watch list, according Human Rights Lawyer, Mr Femi Falana.

His arrest was said to have caused a stir at the airport as no one, not even Arogundade, knew what was happening as he expressed shock at the development.

He had traveled to The Gambia to attend and conduct a training programme on Conflict Reporting for Journalists, organised by the UNESCO (Gambia) and the International Press Institute.

No reason has been given for his arrest as of the time of filing this report.

No fewer than 14 journalists have been killed by agents of states while discharging their duties in the last 6 years of the current administration, according to the Year 2021 report by Media Foundation for West Africa, MFWA.

The Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Open Society Initiative For West Africa, OSIWA, and Hewlett Foundation, also reported that the administration recorded 300 violations and harassment which affected about 500 journalists, media workers, and media houses in the country.

More than half of these journalists suffered illegal detention, some running into years but a lot more spent months in SSS and police cells without trial.

Disclosing his arrest in a statement, Falana wrote, “We have confirmed that his name is not on Watch List. Hence, he was not prevented from travelling out of Nigeria.

“We have equally confirmed that he did not commit any offence in The Gambia to warrant his arrest and detention by security agencies in Nigeria,” Falana said in the statement.

“In fact, Mr Arogundade conducted himself as a law-abiding citizen of Nigeria throughout his stay in The Gambia.

“Even though the State Security Service said that Mr Arogundade has no right to enter Nigeria, he has not been sent back to the Gambia or any other country that might have been adopted for him.

“Since the harassment of Mr Arogundade cannot be justified, we are compelled to demand his immediate and unconditional release from the illegal custody of the State Security Service.”