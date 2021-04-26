Sunday Igboho’s House Comes Under Fresh Attack

31 SHARES Share Tweet

Some persons suspected to be hoodlums have reportedly attacked the residence of Chief Sunday Adeyemo, who is popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the gunmen stormed Soka area where the house is at about 1:30am on Monday, shooting.

It is still unclear what the mission of the attackers was as at the time of this report.

The incident came three months after Igboho’s other house, also located at Soka area of Ibadan, was set ablaze by some hoodlums.

A media aide to Igboho, Dapo Salami, who confirmed the fresh attack told THE WHISTLER that the hoodlums came around 1:30am but they were repelled.

Asked if there was any casualties, Salami said, ” I have not been to his house this morning but I called his personal assistant and he told me that some persons came and they were repelled.

” I can’t say whether anybody died or not but for now they came to set the house on fire and they were repelled.”