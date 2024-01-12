Super Cup: Barcelona Beat Osasuna To Set Up Real Madrid Final Clash

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Barcelona earned a 2-0 win over Osasuna in the Spanish Super Cup semi final to set up a final clash with Real Madrid on Sunday.

Robert Lewandoski gave Barcelona the lead just before the hour mark with a tidy finish.

Yamine Lamal extended Barcelona’s lead in the 93rd minute following a sublime assist from Joao Felix to seal the victory.

The Spanish Super Cup features the top three teams from last season’s La Liga, Barcelona won the league, Real Madrid finished second, and Atletico Madrid ended up in third.

Osasuna sealed a place in the competition after losing the Copa Dey Rey final to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid earned a 5-3 win over Atletico Madrid after extra time in the first semifinal on Wednesday.

Barcelona and Real Madrid will battle it out in the final on Sunday in Riyadh Saudi Arabia.

The Blaugrana are the most successful team in the history of the competition, boasting of 14 trophies and they will be hoping to beat Real Madrid to make it 15.

Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernandez hailed the trio of Joao Felix, Yamine Lamal and Pedri for their impressive performances.

Xavi said: “Today was difficult. They are one of the best teams defensively, it is difficult to create space and we knew we were going to create less than normal. Congratulations to Osasuna.

“Felix has been very good, he has come on very well, like Lamine Yamal and Pedri. When Pedri came on, everything became clear. He doesn’t lose balls. He generates superiority. With him, we had a lot of control.

“Lamine Yamal does practically everything well with the ball. Everything makes sense. He doesn’t lose balls, he has the decision making. The pity is that he’s only 16 years old, and that shows in the physical duel, but he’s an extraordinary talent.”

Xavi also admitted that playing against Real Madrid is never easy and is hoping his team can repeat last season’s performance in the final.

Xavi said: “Every Clasico has its own story, and we cannot predict much. Winning against Real Madrid is never easy, but we have last year’s game as an example. The teams are very leveled, and that will show on Sunday. The key for a win will be to control the game and try to impose our style of playing and to take the ball away from them.”

Xavi’s Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 3-1 in the Super Cup final last season courtesy of goals from Gavi, Robert Lewandoski and Pedri.