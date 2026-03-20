Ndume Warns Of Rising Death Toll, Fresh Bombings In Borno

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Senator Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South Senatorial District, has raised alarm over the resurgence of insurgent attacks in Borno State, warning that the death toll continues to climb following recent bombings and coordinated assaults.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Ndume described the renewed wave of violence as deeply troubling, noting that it has claimed the lives of both civilians and security personnel.

“The insurgency is not only worrisome to those of us directly affected, but to all Nigerians and, by extension, the world,” he said. “Just as we thought we were getting to the end of this situation, they came back in groups and attacked horrifically, killing many of our soldiers and civilians.”

The lawmaker disclosed that multiple explosions in recent days have led to significant casualties, with hospitals still battling to save victims.

“Just before yesterday, three bombs exploded… killing over 100 people,” Ndume said. “Even this evening, when I went to the hospital, as I was leaving the emergency ward, another person died. The number keeps increasing.”

According to him, more than 100 victims were admitted at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, with over 50 still receiving treatment.

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Despite the grim situation, Ndume acknowledged recent gains by the Nigerian military, particularly in Malam Fatori, where troops repelled insurgents attempting to overrun the area.

“Because of the coordinated response of the Nigerian Armed Forces—the air component and the ground troops—over 80 of the insurgents were eliminated, including top commanders,” he stated.

He, however, stressed that, “What is needed is for the government to sustain this effort continuously. That is the only way we can bring this to an end,” he said.

Ndume called on the Federal Government to intensify its efforts by adequately equipping and motivating security agencies, arguing that the current challenges stem largely from gaps in logistics and intelligence.

“They still don’t have adequate training, equipment, ammunition, and most importantly, motivation,” he said. “These renewed terror attacks can be dealt with if the right things are done.”

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The senator also pointed to intelligence failures and the role of local informants in aiding insurgents, revealing that, “They operate on a hit-and-run basis and rely on informants within the society,” he explained. “Even the bombs were delivered using tricycles. That shows a serious intelligence gap.”

Ndume further criticised what he described as the government’s slow pace in addressing insecurity, urging President Bola Tinubu to take firmer control of the situation.

“The government must walk the talk,” he said. “If necessary, everything else should be put aside to focus on security and the welfare of citizens.”

While acknowledging President Tinubu’s commitment, Ndume said, “The president is committed, but he cannot do it alone. He needs to ensure that those around him are serious about solving the problem,” he added.

On the broader political implications, the lawmaker admitted that insecurity and economic hardship could erode public confidence but insisted that Nigerians would ultimately decide at the polls.

“I cannot say Nigerians are happy with everything we are doing,” he said. “But what Nigerians want is simple—security, welfare, and a better life.”

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Ndume also supported calls for greater community involvement in tackling insurgency, agreeing with the Chief of Defence Staff that local populations must take ownership of the fight.

“You cannot have insurgents operating without insiders,” he said. “Communities must be empowered to protect themselves.”

He maintained that with sustained military action, improved intelligence, and adequate support for security forces, Nigeria can overcome insurgency within a relatively short time.

“If we continue consistently with the right support, this can be done in less than six months,” Ndume asserted.