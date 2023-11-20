THISDAY Board Of Directors Appoints Obinna Chima Editor, Saturday

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Board of Directors of THISDAY/Arise Media Group has appointed Mr. Obinna Chima as Editor, THISDAY on Saturday.

Prior to the appointment, Chima was Deputy Editor of THISDAY, a position he assumed in 2021.

By this promotion, he is expected to enrich the editorial content of the newspaper for the benefit of the paper’s esteemed readers across all THISDAY’s news platforms.

Chima, an experienced journalist with about 15 years cognate professional experience, is presently a doctoral candidate of Policy and Strategic Studies at Covenant University, Ogun State, awaiting his viva presentation.

He holds a Master of Science Degree in Research and Public Policy from the University of Lagos, as well as a Master of Science in Economics from the Lagos State University. He also holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics from Imo State University.

Chima, who joined THISDAY on August 10, 2010, as a Money Market Correspondent, started his journalism career in 2006, with National Mirror Newspapers in Lagos State, as a Labour Reporter, immediately after his National Youth Service Corps the same year.

He also worked briefly with The Punch Newspaper as a Capital Market Correspondent; Profund Securities Limited (formerly a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange), as a Research and Planning Officer; as well as Business Hallmark Newspaper as a Finance Correspondent.

Born in Lagos, the New Saturday THISDAY Editor had his secondary education at King’s High School (KHS), Satellite Town, Lagos State, between 1992 and 1998, and also attended Army Children School, Ojo Military Cantonment, Ojo, Lagos, for his primary education, where he graduated in 1992.

Due to his commitment to his job, he has anchored several breaking stories in THISDAY.

Chima, who hails from Imo State, has attended courses on business journalism in Nigeria and abroad, including Bloomberg Media Initiative in Africa; Advanced Training on Financial Journalism, Press Media Association, London; Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (AWARES), Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos; and Thompson Reuters Training on Financial Journalism, Uganda, among several others.

Chima is a regular participant at the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, World Trade Organisation, and other global multilateral institutions’ meetings.

He is a former President of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) and a member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors. He is happily married with children.