Three Dead, Houses Burnt As Cultists Clash In Rivers Community

Some cultists belonging to Ascenders confraternity have attacked Idu-Ekpeye Community In Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State, killing at least three persons and burning down over five houses.

THE WHISTLER gathered the attackers invaded the community in the early hours of Tuesday, and have continued their attack through today Wednesday, putting the entire community in disarray.

Indigenes of the community reportedly scampered for safety as the gunmen went house to house in search of rivals while shooting sporadically.

An Indigene of the community identified as Mike Odike said the attack was a reprisal for the attack on one Ezebalike Edward by members of the Greenlander cult group.

He said Ezebalike was attacked on Monday by the rival gang which macheted him almost to the point of death.

He said the Ascenders group which Mr Ezebalike belonged to, stormed the community, shooting sporadically and setting houses on fire while three persons were killed during the raid.

According to him, despite the presence of Nigerian Army personnel in the area, insecurity has continued to rise, adding that the community has been deserted as residents fear that more attacks may be carried out by the rival cult gangs.

He, however, called on the Nigerian security agents to come to the aid of the community and end the incessant call killings.