To Curb ‘Japa’ Syndrome, Abia Gov Otti Plans Better Welfare Package For Health Workers

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, says his government will be introducing a special welfare package for health workers in the state in 2024.

Governor Otti said the move is aimed at discouraging the mass exodus of workers in the state health system who are travelling abroad for greener pastures.

The governor disclosed this on Wednesday while declaring open the Ministry of Health ‘First State Council on Health’ held at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, with the theme “Providing an Accessible, Affordable and Quality Healthcare System for the New Abia”.

He said “the Japa syndrome” had taken its toll on the health sector in the state, adding, however, that his administration was not leaving any stone unturned in addressing the challenge.

“To this end, the government has resolved to motivate our healthcare workers through prompt payment of their wages and improvement of welfare packages that we will introduce from 2024,” Governor Otti declared to the excitement of the crowd, mainly health workers.

He stated that improving the healthcare system was one of the cardinal objectives of his administration, recalling that he had promised to make the health of the people a priority during the campaigns. He expressed happiness that the accreditation of ABSUTH, which was lost a couple of years back, has been restored with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria increasing its quota into the Abia State University College of Medicine and training of House Officers.

Governor Otti announced that his administration was about recruiting workers to strengthen the health sector.

“We are in the process of recruiting new skilled birth attendants in order to improve healthcare service delivery in the State. Furthermore, our ongoing digitalisation of the Abia State civil service has uncovered some staff that have left their duty post for greener pastures, yet still receive remuneration from the State government.

“While the criminality involved in this is going to be addressed by the relevant agencies of government, the important thing here is that we do not have the number of hands that were hitherto reported. We are working hard to fill these gaps,” he said.

The governor disclosed that the government had commenced revamping and strengthening the primary healthcare system in the state and ensuring that there are healthcare workers to man such facilities across the State.

He added that his administration had resuscitated the State Health Insurance Scheme.

Governor Otti noted that his administration had continued to revamp healthcare facilities in parts of the state, including the renovation and commissioning of the General Hospital in Amachara, Umuahia, and Abia State Specialist and Diagnostic Centre, Aba Road, Umuahia, while work is ongoing in 14 other General Hospitals across the state.