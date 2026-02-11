Tottenham Sack Coach

133 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Thomas Frank.

This followed Tuesday night’s 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle United.

The Dane was signed last summer after what Tottenham said was a highly successful spell at Brentford, where he consistently over-performed with limited resources.

He leaves Spurs who languishing in 16th place in the Premier League table, sitting five points clear of the relegation zone.

They have endured a dismal run of form winning just two of their 13 home Premier League games under the Dane.

That leaves them 18th in the home form table for the division, above only Burnley and Wolves.

Frank holds the unwanted record of the worst Premier League home win percentage of any Tottenham manager since 2008.

The team under him failed to secure a single victory in their eight league matches played in 2026, a sharp decline that ultimately cost him his job.

The 2-1 loss to Newcastle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium proved the final straw. Despite flashes of promise earlier in his tenure, results have deteriorated markedly, with the side struggling for consistency, creativity, and defensive solidity.

Frank’s appointment was initially met with optimism given his track record of turning Brentford into a competitive top-flight side. However, the transition to managing one of England’s biggest clubs brought greater scrutiny, higher expectations, and a squad that has underperformed relative to its potential.

The Club confirming the sack in a statement shared on X wrote, “The Club has taken the decision to make a change in the Men’s Head Coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today.

“Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together. However, results and performances have led the Board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary.

“Throughout his time at the Club, Thomas has conducted himself with unwavering commitment, giving everything in his efforts to move the Club forward. We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future.”