De Zerbi Leaves Marseille By ‘Mutual Consent’

Roberto de Zerbi has left his role as manager of Marseille by mutual consent, club statement said.

The Italian tactician’s departure from the French club follows a 5-0 thrashing by Paris St-Germain. That followed their recent exit from the Champions League following a 3-0 defeat at Club Brugge.

He took over at Marseille in the summer of 2024 after leaving Brighton. He had spent just under two years in charge.

In his first season, he led Marseille to second in Ligue 1 and leaves with the club fourth in the French top flight – 12 points behind leaders PSG.

“Olympique de Marseille and Roberto De Zerbi, coach of the first team, have announced the end of their collaboration by mutual agreement,” Marseille said in a statement.

“Following discussions between all stakeholders in the club’s management – the owner, president, director of football, and coach – it was decided to make a change at the helm of the first team.

“This was a difficult collective decision, taken after careful consideration in the best interests of the club, in order to respond to the sporting challenges of the end of the season.”